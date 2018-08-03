Italian economy decelerating - ISTAT

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Rome
03 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 3 - Italy's economic growth is set to slow further in the next few months, ISTAT said on Friday. "In the second quarter economic growth in Italy slowed down as result of a negative contribution of net foreign demand," the national statistics agency said in its monthly report on the Italian economy. "Employment slowed down in June, but annual growth remained positive. Inflation showed an upward trend reducing the gap with respect to Euro area. "The leading indicator is decreasing further, suggesting a deceleration of the economic activity for the coming months".
