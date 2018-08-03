Raggi announces 230 new buses for Rome

Amatrice, August 3 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi announced Friday that the city's transport company ATAC is set to get 230 new buses. The poor state of ATAC's fleet is said to be one of the factors behind high dissatisfaction at the level of the service of public transport in the capital. There have been several recent cases of buses catching fire in Rome. "We have taken part in a competition for the acquisition of new buses," Raggi said during a visit to Amatrice. "Around 230 will arrive, including 90 powered by methane. "It is a first tangible sign... Finally ATAC will be able to count on new buses".