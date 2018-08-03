Migrant shot at in racist incident in Pistoia

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
03 August 2018
Pistoia, August 3 - A migrant was shot at in racist attack in the Tuscan city of Pistoia late on Thursday, according to the priest at the parish that is hosting the victim. in Pistoia. "Two young Italians shouted 'shitty blacks' and fired one or two shots at one of our migrant lads, who was unhurt," Don Massimo Biancalani, the priest of the parish of Vicofaro, said via Facebook. There has been a series of apparently racist attacks in Italy in recent months.
