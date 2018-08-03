New Domus re-emerges at Pompeii

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
03 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 3 - Excavations at the Pompeii archaeological site have uncovered a new ancient Roman treasure - a home that has been baptised Domus 'Vintage'. The domus on the so-called street of balconies was rich in frescoes. "The domus had 'vintage' decoration in the first Pompeian style," Pompeii Director Massimo Osanna said as ANSA got a sneak preview. "The owner must have been wealthy and cultured, aware of the value of painting".
