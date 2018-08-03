Russian trolls suspected in Web attacks on Mattarella

Venerdì 03 Agosto 2018 | 13:51

Melfi, ecco l'ultima scocca della «Fiat Punto»
02.08.2018

Melfi, ecco l’ultima
scocca della «Fiat Punto»

Bari, ecco i nuovi direttori generali delle Asl: a Bari Antonio Sanguedolce
02.08.2018

Nominati i nuovi direttori generali delle Asl: a Bari Antonio Sanguedolce

Albanese di 23 anni ucciso in un agguato ieri sera in piazza Abbazia a Corato
02.08.2018

Agguato a Corato, ucciso un 23enne in piazza Abbazia

Bari, in arrivo la nuova Fiera del Levante
02.08.2018

Bari, in arrivo la nuova Fiera del Levante

Baricalcio, il tribunale fallimentare: «No alla revoca di Giancaspro»
02.08.2018

Baricalcio, il tribunale fallimentare: «No alla revoca di Giancaspro»

Bari calcio, inizia l'era De Laurentiis Firme e interviste al Comune
01.08.2018

Bari calcio, inizia l'era De Laurentiis, firme e interviste al Comune

Bari, Giancaspro non molla lo stadio e arrivano i vigili al San Nicola
01.08.2018

Bari, Giancaspro non molla lo stadio e arrivano i vigili al San Nicola

Vieste, Max Gazzè e Pizzomunno incantano il pubblico
01.08.2018

Vieste, Max Gazzè e Pizzomunno incantano il pubblico

Strage di Bologna, cerimonia a Bari Decaro ed Emiliano ricordano le vittime
02.08.2018

Strage di Bologna, la cerimonia
A Bari Decaro ed Emiliano

Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama Nel backstage è selfie-mania
30.07.2018

Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama
Nel backstage è selfie-mania Foto

I Dire Straits ad Alberobello
01.08.2018

Alberobello, a sorpresa appaiono i Dire Straits tra i trulli VIDEO

Bari, ecco le nuove panchine: a presentarle è il sindaco Decaro
02.08.2018

Bari, ecco le nuove panchine di via Sparano: a presentarle è Decaro

De Laurentiis, tiepida accoglienza«I tifosi? Ci sono due categorie»
01.08.2018

De Laurentiis, tiepida accoglienza «I tifosi? Ci sono due categorie»

Decaro: «Ecco perchè ho sceltoDe Laurentiis per il titolo del Bari»
31.07.2018

Decaro: «Ecco perchè ho scelto De Laurentiis per il titolo del Bari»

Strage di Bologna, Mambro e Fioravanti dal carcere di Rebibbia
02.08.2018

Strage di Bologna, Mambro e Fioravanti dal carcere di Rebibbia nel 1994 Vd

Rome

Russian trolls suspected in Web attacks on Mattarella

Reported link to 400 suspect profiles calling for impeachment

Russian trolls suspected in Web attacks on Mattarella

Rome, August 3 - Russian trolls may have been involved in a wave of social-media attacks on President Sergio Matteralla on the night between May 27 and 28 after the head of State rejected the nomination of Paolo Savona as economy minister, according to reports in the Italian media on Friday. At the time it looked like president's move could block the formation of a government made up of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the League. In the end, the executive was formed, with euroskeptic economist Savona becoming European Affairs Minister and Giovanni Tria getting the job of Economy Minister. Corriere della Sera reported on alleged links between Russian trolls and around 400 suspect profiles that called for Mattarella's impeachment.

