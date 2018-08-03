Russian trolls suspected in Web attacks on Mattarella

Rome, August 3 - Russian trolls may have been involved in a wave of social-media attacks on President Sergio Matteralla on the night between May 27 and 28 after the head of State rejected the nomination of Paolo Savona as economy minister, according to reports in the Italian media on Friday. At the time it looked like president's move could block the formation of a government made up of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the League. In the end, the executive was formed, with euroskeptic economist Savona becoming European Affairs Minister and Giovanni Tria getting the job of Economy Minister. Corriere della Sera reported on alleged links between Russian trolls and around 400 suspect profiles that called for Mattarella's impeachment.