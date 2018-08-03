Retail sales down 0.2% in June - ISTAT

Rome, August 3 - Italian retail sales dropped by 0.2% in value terms and by 0.3% in volume terms in June with respect to May, ISTAT said on Friday. The national statistics agency said the fall was driven by a reduction in food sales - down 0.9% in value terms and 1% in volume. It said retail sales were up 1.5% in value terms and 0.5% in volume terms compared to the same month in 2017.