Milan will continue with free museum Sundays - Sala

Milan, August 1 - Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said Wednesday that the northern city will continue to allow the public to enter its State museums for free on the first Sunday of every month. On Tuesday Culture Minister Alberto Bonisoli announced that the nationwide programme obliging State museums to open their doors for free once a month would end after the summer. "Milan isn't stopping," Sala said on his Facebook page. "Does Culture Minister Bonisoli want to abolish the free museum Sundays? "I take note of that. But we will keep going with the joy of seeing so many members of the public and tourists visit our museums". Bonisoli said on Tuesday that "the free Sundays were OK to start an advertising campaign but, in my opinion, if we keep on, we'll go in a direction that no one likes. "I'll let the directors have more freedom," he added. "If they want to have a free Sunday, there's nothing wrong with that. "But when it's obligatory, it's no good". Bonisoli's predecessor, Dario Franceschini, called for a rethink. "Why stop this, Minister Bonisoli?" said Franceschini, a member of the opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD). "Things that are right and function do not have a political colour. "Don't make the world of culture and the Italian public pay for the political desire for a break with the past".