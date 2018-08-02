Bongiorno OKs recruitment of 8,000 cops, firefighters

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Rome, August 2 - Civil Service Minister Giulia Bongiorno on Thursday signed a decree for the recruitment of 7,975 new members of Italy's police forces and the fire brigade, ANSA sources said Thursday. The decree now needs to be signed by the economy ministry. The hires will be for the Carabinieri police (2,816), State police (2,091), penitentiary police (1,340), the finance police (1,116) and the fire brigade (612).
