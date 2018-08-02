Gatti denies accusations, says astounded

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Turin
02 Agosto 2018
Turin, August 2 - Italian conductor Daniele Gatti denies "any type of accusation" his lawyer Alberto Borbon said Thursday after reports that Amsterdam's Concertgebouw Orchestra has sacked him for complaints of inappropriate behavior by women musicians. "The maestro says he is astounded and has given his lawyers a mandate to protect his reputation and take eventual action if this defamatory campaign should continue," Borbon said.
