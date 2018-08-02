Italian girl killed by jellyfish in Philippines

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Rome
02 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 2 - A seven-year-old Roman girl has died after being stung by a jellyfish while on holiday in the Philippines, local media reported on Thursday. Gaia Trimarchi was on holiday on the island of Sabitang Laya with her Filipino mother, uncle and cousin, when she was stung while collecting shells on a beach, according to the reports. The girl, whose father is Italian, is thought to have had an extreme allergic reaction to the sting.
