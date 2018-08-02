ENAC probing Blue Panorama,Ryanair,Volotea,Vueling

Giovedì 02 Agosto 2018 | 18:22

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

conferenza stampa De Laurentiis
31.07.2018

De Laurentiis, Bari torni subito in A Decaro: ti consegno la storia Video 
«Non sarete appendice del Napoli»

Ondata di caldo nelle città italiane: grande afa in Puglia
01.08.2018

Ondata di caldo nelle città italiane: grande afa in Puglia

I turni notturni diventano business
01.08.2018

I turni notturni diventano business

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»
29.07.2018

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»

Melfi, ecco l’ultima scocca della «Fiat Punto»
02.08.2018

Melfi, ecco l’ultima
scocca della «Fiat Punto»

Bari, Giancaspro non molla lo stadio e arrivano i vigili al San Nicola
01.08.2018

Bari, Giancaspro non molla lo stadio e arrivano i vigili al San Nicola

Bari calcio, inizia l'era De Laurentiis Firme e interviste al Comune
01.08.2018

Bari calcio, inizia l'era De Laurentiis
firme e interviste al Comune 

Vieste, Max Gazzè e Pizzomunno incantano il pubblico
01.08.2018

Vieste, Max Gazzè e Pizzomunno incantano il pubblico

Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»
30.07.2018

Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»

Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama Nel backstage è selfie-mania
30.07.2018

Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama
Nel backstage è selfie-mania Foto

I Dire Straits ad Alberobello
01.08.2018

Alberobello, a sorpresa appaiono i Dire Straits tra i trulli VIDEO

Decaro: «Ecco perchè ho sceltoDe Laurentiis per il titolo del Bari»
31.07.2018

Decaro: «Ecco perchè ho scelto De Laurentiis per il titolo del Bari»

De Laurentiis, tiepida accoglienza«I tifosi? Ci sono due categorie»
01.08.2018

De Laurentiis, tiepida accoglienza «I tifosi? Ci sono due categorie»

Bari calcio, Decaro la lista degli 11
31.07.2018

Bari calcio, il sindaco elenca la lista delle 11 proposte: ci sono i big

01.08.2018

De Laurentiis a Bari: la conferenza stampa

Rome

ENAC probing Blue Panorama,Ryanair,Volotea,Vueling

Authority evaluating whether service reductions needed

ENAC probing Blue Panorama,Ryanair,Volotea,Vueling

Rome, August 2 - Italian civil aviation authority ENAC said Thursday that it has opened an inquiry into Blue Panorama, Ryanair, Volotea and Vueling over problems with these airlines' service that have caused trouble for hundreds of passengers in the early part of the summer holiday season. It said the inquiry will ascertain whether service reduction are required for these companies.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Bongiorno OKs recruitment of 8,000 cops, firefighters

Bongiorno OKs recruitment of 8,000 cops, firefighters

 
Gatti denies accusations, says astounded

Gatti denies accusations, says astounded

 
Italian girl killed by jellyfish in Philippines

Italian girl killed by jellyfish in Philippines

 
ENAC probing Blue Panorama,Ryanair,Volotea,Vueling

ENAC probing Blue Panorama,Ryanair,Volotea,Vueling

 
Toninelli rules out FS flotation (2)

Toninelli rules out FS flotation (2)

 
Gatti sacked by Amsterdam orchestra

Gatti sacked by Amsterdam orchestra

 
Quake-hero dog Kaos died of metaldehyde poisoning

Quake-hero dog Kaos died of metaldehyde poisoning

 
Italian study shows even jellyfish eat plastic

Italian study shows even jellyfish eat plastic

 

GDM.TV

Strage di Bologna, Mambro e Fioravanti dal carcere di Rebibbia

Strage di Bologna, Mambro e Fioravanti dal carcere di Rebibbia nel 1994 Vd

 
De Laurentiis, tiepida accoglienza«I tifosi? Ci sono due categorie»

De Laurentiis, tiepida accoglienza «I tifosi? Ci sono due categorie»

 
I Dire Straits ad Alberobello

Alberobello, a sorpresa appaiono i Dire Straits tra i trulli VIDEO

 
Decaro: «Ecco perchè ho sceltoDe Laurentiis per il titolo del Bari»

Decaro: «Ecco perchè ho scelto De Laurentiis per il titolo del Bari»

 
Bari calcio, Decaro la lista degli 11

Bari calcio, il sindaco elenca la lista delle 11 proposte: ci sono i big

 
Giovane ferito in agguato a Bari da due aggressori in moto: arrestati

Giovane ferito in agguato a Bari da due aggressori in moto: arrestati Vd

 
Bari, disturbati dalla polizia, lanciano cassaforte dal balcone

Bari, disturbati dalla polizia lanciano cassaforte dal balcone: denunciati Vd

 
Video Facebook Alberto Mastore

A Putignano il carnevale arriva anche d'estate Vd

 

PHOTONEWS

Strage di Bologna, cerimonia a Bari Decaro ed Emiliano ricordano le vittime

Strage di Bologna, la cerimonia
A Bari Decaro ed Emiliano

 
Bari calcio, inizia l'era De Laurentiis Firme e interviste al Comune

Bari calcio, inizia l'era De Laurentiis
firme e interviste al Comune 

 
Bari, Giancaspro non molla lo stadio e arrivano i vigili al San Nicola

Bari, Giancaspro non molla lo stadio e arrivano i vigili al San Nicola

 
Vieste, Max Gazzè e Pizzomunno incantano il pubblico

Vieste, Max Gazzè e Pizzomunno incantano il pubblico

 
Lecce, in una barca da pesca oltre 500 kg di marijuana: 4 arresti

Lecce, in una barca da pesca oltre 500 kg di marijuana: 4 arresti

 
Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»

Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»

 
Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama Nel backstage è selfie-mania

Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama
Nel backstage è selfie-mania Foto

 
A Bari il gran finale di Battiti live

A Bari il gran finale di Battiti live

 

Digital Edition

02.08.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU