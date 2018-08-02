Considering covering whole cost of nurseries-Di Maio

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Rome
02 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 2 - Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that the government was "considering a measure to totally cover the cost of nursery schools". He said the move was being contemplated "in view of the budget law" when asked in the Senate about measures to boost employment among women. "We are aware that Italy's position is among the last places in Europe regarding the rate of female employment, with a very significant gender gap and differential of 19% on average across the nation".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
De Laurentiis, Bari torni subito in A Decaro: ti consegno la storia Video
«Non sarete appendice del Napoli»
Ondata di caldo nelle città italiane: grande afa in Puglia
I turni notturni diventano business
Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»
Pulizia radicale di Taranto
Comune: «Pagherà tutto Ilva»