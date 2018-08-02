Considering covering whole cost of nurseries-Di Maio

Rome, August 2 - Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that the government was "considering a measure to totally cover the cost of nursery schools". He said the move was being contemplated "in view of the budget law" when asked in the Senate about measures to boost employment among women. "We are aware that Italy's position is among the last places in Europe regarding the rate of female employment, with a very significant gender gap and differential of 19% on average across the nation".