Idle migrants end up drug dealing - Genoa prosecutor

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Genoa
02 Agosto 2018
Genoa, August 2 - Genoa Prosecutor Francesco Cozzi said Thursday that he thinks asylum seekers that are not kept busy by their reception centres often end up dealing drugs. Cozzi was commenting after an anti-drugs operation in the city that saw 13 alleged pushers arrested, including six asylum seekers. "We have noticed that asylum seekers who are linked to centres that do not engage them in activities have the propensity to deal," Cozzi said. "There are good centres and others without programmes. "Activity is the best deterrent against crime".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
De Laurentiis, Bari torni subito in A Decaro: ti consegno la storia Video
«Non sarete appendice del Napoli»
Ondata di caldo nelle città italiane: grande afa in Puglia
I turni notturni diventano business
Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»
Pulizia radicale di Taranto
Comune: «Pagherà tutto Ilva»