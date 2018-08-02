Two babies die of whooping cough in Bergamo

Giovedì 02 Agosto 2018 | 14:39

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

conferenza stampa De Laurentiis
31.07.2018

De Laurentiis, Bari torni subito in A 
Decaro: ti consegno la storia Video 
«Non sarete appendice del Napoli»

Ondata di caldo nelle città italiane: grande afa in Puglia
01.08.2018

Ondata di caldo nelle città italiane: grande afa in Puglia

I turni notturni diventano business
01.08.2018

I turni notturni diventano business

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»
29.07.2018

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»

Pulizia radicale di TarantoComune: «Pagherà tutto Ilva»
31.07.2018

Pulizia radicale di Taranto
Comune: «Pagherà tutto Ilva»

Bari, Giancaspro non molla lo stadio e arrivano i vigili al San Nicola
01.08.2018

Bari, Giancaspro non molla lo stadio e arrivano i vigili al San Nicola

Bari calcio, inizia l'era De Laurentiis Firme e interviste al Comune di Bari
01.08.2018

Bari calcio, inizia l'era De Laurentiis
firme e interviste al Comune di Bari

Vieste, Max Gazzè e Pizzomunno incantano il pubblico
01.08.2018

Vieste, Max Gazzè e Pizzomunno incantano il pubblico

Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»
30.07.2018

Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»

Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama Nel backstage è selfie-mania
30.07.2018

Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama
Nel backstage è selfie-mania Foto

I Dire Straits ad Alberobello
01.08.2018

Alberobello, a sorpresa appaiono i Dire Straits tra i trulli VIDEO

Decaro: «Ecco perchè ho sceltoDe Laurentiis per il titolo del Bari»
31.07.2018

Decaro: «Ecco perchè ho scelto De Laurentiis per il titolo del Bari»

De Laurentiis, tiepida accoglienza«I tifosi? Ci sono due categorie»
01.08.2018

De Laurentiis, tiepida accoglienza «I tifosi? Ci sono due categorie»

Bari calcio, Decaro la lista degli 11
31.07.2018

Bari calcio, il sindaco elenca la lista delle 11 proposte: ci sono i big

01.08.2018

De Laurentiis a Bari: la conferenza stampa

Milan

Two babies die of whooping cough in Bergamo

Mothers reportedly were not vaccinated against disease

Two babies die of whooping cough in Bergamo

Milan, August 2 - Two babies born within weeks of each other in May and June died in the neonatal intensive care department of Bergamo's Papa XXIII after contracting whooping cough, the L'Eco di Bergamo reported on Thursday. The local daily reported that neither of the mothers, one an Italian national, the other from Romania, were vaccinated against the disease and both had suffered from it.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Heat wave reaches peak, torrential rain in Alps

Heat wave reaches peak, torrential rain in Alps

 
Spread soars to 250 points

Spread soars to 250 points

 
ArcelorMittal's ILVA proposal OK - mayors

ArcelorMittal's ILVA proposal OK - mayors

 
Two babies die of whooping cough in Bergamo

Two babies die of whooping cough in Bergamo

 
Continuing as senior RAI board member - Foa

Continuing as senior RAI board member - Foa

 
Messina 'business committee' busted in anti-mafia op

Messina 'business committee' busted in anti-mafia op

 
Two men electrocuted near Rome

Two men electrocuted near Rome

 
Suspect arrested over dead paratrooper cold case

Suspect arrested over dead paratrooper cold case

 

GDM.TV

De Laurentiis, tiepida accoglienza«I tifosi? Ci sono due categorie»

De Laurentiis, tiepida accoglienza «I tifosi? Ci sono due categorie»

 
I Dire Straits ad Alberobello

Alberobello, a sorpresa appaiono i Dire Straits tra i trulli VIDEO

 
Decaro: «Ecco perchè ho sceltoDe Laurentiis per il titolo del Bari»

Decaro: «Ecco perchè ho scelto De Laurentiis per il titolo del Bari»

 
Bari calcio, Decaro la lista degli 11

Bari calcio, il sindaco elenca la lista delle 11 proposte: ci sono i big

 
Giovane ferito in agguato a Bari da due aggressori in moto: arrestati

Giovane ferito in agguato a Bari da due aggressori in moto: arrestati Vd

 
Bari, disturbati dalla polizia, lanciano cassaforte dal balcone

Bari, disturbati dalla polizia lanciano cassaforte dal balcone: denunciati Vd

 
Video Facebook Alberto Mastore

A Putignano il carnevale arriva anche d'estate Vd

 
FootVolley a Bari

Bari, ecco la rovesciata da urlo della BoboSummerCup con Bobo Vieri Vd

 

PHOTONEWS

Strage di Bologna, cerimonia a Bari Decaro ed Emiliano ricordano le vittime

Strage di Bologna, la cerimonia
A Bari Decaro ed Emiliano

 
Bari calcio, inizia l'era De Laurentiis Firme e interviste al Comune di Bari

Bari calcio, inizia l'era De Laurentiis
firme e interviste al Comune di Bari

 
Bari, Giancaspro non molla lo stadio e arrivano i vigili al San Nicola

Bari, Giancaspro non molla lo stadio e arrivano i vigili al San Nicola

 
Vieste, Max Gazzè e Pizzomunno incantano il pubblico

Vieste, Max Gazzè e Pizzomunno incantano il pubblico

 
Lecce, in una barca da pesca oltre 500 kg di marijuana: 4 arresti

Lecce, in una barca da pesca oltre 500 kg di marijuana: 4 arresti

 
Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»

Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»

 
Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama Nel backstage è selfie-mania

Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama
Nel backstage è selfie-mania Foto

 
A Bari il gran finale di Battiti live

A Bari il gran finale di Battiti live

 

Digital Edition

02.08.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU