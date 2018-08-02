Continuing as senior RAI board member - Foa

Rome, August 2 - Marcello Foa said Thursday that he was continuing to work as a RAI board member after the parliamentary oversight commission of the State broadcaster on Wednesday failed to approve his nomination to be president. "I'm still waiting for instructions from the shareholder (the State) and, in the meantime, I'll continue to coordinate the work of the board, in full respect of the laws and the rules, as senior member," he said. The opposition Democratic Party (PD) and Forza Italia did not vote for Foa in the oversight commission. The PD has blasted the choice, picking up on outspoken comments Foa has made in the past, including statements expressing Euroskeptic positions and criticism of President Sergio Mattarella. Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that he continued to back Foa, the government's pick to be RAI president. Labour and Industry Minister and fellow Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that he hoped an agreement could be reached on Foa, but said an alternative candidate would be needed if not. "A RAI president must be elected," Di Maio told the Senate's public works committee. "If there is an agreement among the political parties on Foa, then it would be desirable for him to go back. "Otherwise the political parties sitting on the commission can find an alternative. "The government cannot ignore the RAI oversight commission".