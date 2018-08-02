Italian businessman killed in Venezuela

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Caracas
02 Agosto 2018
Caracas, August 2 - An Italian businessman was killed during an attempted kidnapping in Venezuela on Wednesday, local media reported Thursday. Elio José Simonelli Datellis, 45, was reportedly killed in a shootout between kidnappers and police in Maracay, in the State of Aragua. Datellis was reportedly taken captive while travelling on a street near to a car-repair garage he owned. But the gang was tracked down by the police, who opened fire. All five kidnappers were reportedly killed along with Datellis, who was hit in the stomach.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
De Laurentiis, Bari torni subito in A
Decaro: ti consegno la storia Video
«Non sarete appendice del Napoli»
Ondata di caldo nelle città italiane: grande afa in Puglia
I turni notturni diventano business
Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»
Pulizia radicale di Taranto
Comune: «Pagherà tutto Ilva»