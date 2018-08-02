Universiade: starting after months useless debate, De Luca

Naples, August 1 - Campania regional governor Vincenzo De Luca said last week that works for the 2019 Summer Universiade were finally officially starting after "useless debate that lasted for months". De Luca was referring to the appointment of Gianluca Basile as commissioner for the sporting event. "Since the Universiade," De Luca said, "received 171 million euros from the Campania region and 100 million from the (central government) we set up the agency as an operational tool of the region that has now been put fully in charge. The issue of damage to the Mostra d'Oltremare exhibition space has been solved and cruise ships will be equipped to serve as athletes villages in the Naples port and maybe also in the Salerno one. When you put the athletes in the ships, this is an all-in-one operation in which you do not have to worry about calls for tender for food, cleaning and other services." De Luca also expressed the hope that "by July 3, 2019 the works for the Piazza Municipio metro station will be completed". He added that it "will be the most beautiful station in the world with archaeological finds". "Meanwhile, now we must focus on the works on the sports facilities such as those that have begun at San Paolo for the track and lighting with 5 million euros from the regional government. Then we will have to draw up a security plan that will have to be elaborated by the interior ministry. Athletes will be coming from 170 countries and this means a great deal of commitment in terms of security."