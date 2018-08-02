Universiade: CONI chief calls for end to polemics

Giovedì 02 Agosto 2018 | 13:01

31.07.2018
31.07.2018

De Laurentiis, Bari torni subito in A 
Decaro: ti consegno la storia Video 
«Non sarete appendice del Napoli»

01.08.2018
Ondata di caldo nelle città italiane: grande afa in Puglia
01.08.2018

Ondata di caldo nelle città italiane: grande afa in Puglia

01.08.2018
I turni notturni diventano business
01.08.2018

I turni notturni diventano business

29.07.2018
Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»
29.07.2018

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»

31.07.2018
Pulizia radicale di TarantoComune: «Pagherà tutto Ilva»
31.07.2018

Pulizia radicale di Taranto
Comune: «Pagherà tutto Ilva»

01.08.2018
Bari, Giancaspro non molla lo stadio e arrivano i vigili al San Nicola
01.08.2018

Bari, Giancaspro non molla lo stadio e arrivano i vigili al San Nicola

01.08.2018
Bari calcio, inizia l'era De Laurentiis Firme e interviste al Comune di Bari
01.08.2018

Bari calcio, inizia l'era De Laurentiis
firme e interviste al Comune di Bari

30.07.2018
Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»
30.07.2018

Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»

01.08.2018
Vieste, Max Gazzè e Pizzomunno incantano il pubblico
01.08.2018

Vieste, Max Gazzè e Pizzomunno incantano il pubblico

30.07.2018
Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama Nel backstage è selfie-mania
30.07.2018

Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama
Nel backstage è selfie-mania Foto

01.08.2018
I Dire Straits ad Alberobello
01.08.2018

Alberobello, a sorpresa appaiono i Dire Straits tra i trulli VIDEO

31.07.2018
Decaro: «Ecco perchè ho sceltoDe Laurentiis per il titolo del Bari»
31.07.2018

Decaro: «Ecco perchè ho scelto De Laurentiis per il titolo del Bari»

01.08.2018
De Laurentiis, tiepida accoglienza«I tifosi? Ci sono due categorie»
01.08.2018

De Laurentiis, tiepida accoglienza «I tifosi? Ci sono due categorie»

31.07.2018
Bari calcio, Decaro la lista degli 11
31.07.2018

Bari calcio, il sindaco elenca la lista delle 11 proposte: ci sono i big

01.08.2018

01.08.2018
De Laurentiis a Bari: la conferenza stampa

Nocera Inferiore (Salerno)

Universiade: CONI chief calls for end to polemics

'Work hard to take advantage of unique opportunity' - Malago'

Universiade: CONI chief calls for end to polemics

Nocera Inferiore (Salerno), August 2 - The head of the Italian National Olympic Committee CONI, Giovanni Malago', had stressed that there is no longer any doubt that the 2019 Summer Universiade will be held in Naples but added that the polemics surrounding them must stop. He was speaking last week at the inauguration of sports facilities in Nocera Inferiore (Salerno). "The organization," the top-ranked official of Italian sports said, "is moving forward. There have been many difficulties but the time has come to roll up our sleeves and work hard. That's all. It will be a race against time and maybe a few things will not be completed. But we are certain that the basic structure of the Universiade is solid, and especially that the funds have been confirmed." Then, in discussing the most recent political issues that have affected the event, Malagò said that "today we have stepped down one level on the operations center, from the national level to the regional and municipal ones. We are thinking however, above all, about the sport. The funds are there and they must be used. This is the only thing that has not been put into question. The bidding and the competitions must go forward since it is necessary, even without taking the Universiade into account, that several facilities in Naples and Campania be fixed. This is an opportunity that this area absolutely cannot allow itself to waste."

