Universiade: work begins on San Paolo sports track

Bari calcio ultrà curva
31.07.2018

Bari calcio, delegato di De Laurentiis
dal sindaco. A breve l'annuncio 
Giancaspro, Coni boccia il ricorso

conferenza stampa De Laurentiis
31.07.2018

De Laurentiis a Bari: Io guerriero, cavalcata per la Serie A. Vd: al Comune
«Non sarete appendice del Napoli»

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»
29.07.2018

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»

Bari calcio, Lotito si candida: ci sonoSei proposte per il titolo di serie D
31.07.2018

Bari calcio, Lotito si candida: ci sono sei proposte per il titolo di serie D

Porto Bari
30.07.2018

Bari, stupro di gruppo nel porto, il pm:«Nessuna violenza sessuale»

Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»
30.07.2018

Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»

Lecce, in una barca da pesca oltre 500 kg di marijuana: 4 arresti
30.07.2018

Lecce, in una barca da pesca oltre 500 kg di marijuana: 4 arresti

Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama Nel backstage è selfie-mania
30.07.2018

Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama
Nel backstage è selfie-mania Foto

Bari, Naomi Campbell all'Aeroporto Un mistero la sua presenza in Puglia
28.07.2018

Bari, Naomi Campbell all'Aeroporto
Un mistero la sua presenza in Puglia

A Bari il gran finale di Battiti live
29.07.2018

A Bari il gran finale di Battiti live

Decaro: «Ecco perchè ho sceltoDe Laurentiis per il titolo del Bari»
31.07.2018

Decaro: «Ecco perchè ho scelto De Laurentiis per il titolo del Bari»

Bari calcio, Decaro la lista degli 11
31.07.2018

Bari calcio, il sindaco elenca la lista delle 11 proposte: ci sono i big

Giovane ferito in agguato a Bari da due aggressori in moto: arrestati
31.07.2018

Giovane ferito in agguato a Bari da due aggressori in moto: arrestati Vd

Feltri contro i Pugliesi a Stasera Italia
28.07.2018

Feltri contro i pugliesi: «Andate a raccogliere le olive invece di grattarvi» Vd

Bari, disturbati dalla polizia, lanciano cassaforte dal balcone
30.07.2018

Bari, disturbati dalla polizia lanciano cassaforte dal balcone: denunciati Vd

Naples

Universiade: work begins on San Paolo sports track

Councillor calls it 'strong signal that we will make it'

Universiade: work begins on San Paolo sports track

Naples, August 1 - Works began last week for the renovation of the sports track at Naples San Paolo stadium ahead of the 2019 Summer Universiade. The works will cost about 1.233 million euros. ''We are beginning from San Paolo, a symbolic place for Neapolitan sports,'' municipal sports councillor Ciro Borriello said, ''and we will give a strong signal that the Universiade will be held in Naples and Campania''. The works will be on the sports track as well as the changing rooms and other facilities connected to track and field events. ''With today,'' Borriello added, ''we are able to say that works for the Universiade have begun, a very important event for the city, the region and the country.'' In San Paolo, next to the representative of the De Magistris town council were also the director of the office overseeing the 2019 Universiade works, Gerarda Vaccaro, the company entrusted with the works and the heads of the groups involved in planning and directing the works.

