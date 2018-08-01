TAV cost three times more on Italian side - Toninelli

Mercoledì 01 Agosto 2018 | 19:42

Bari calcio ultrà curva
31.07.2018

Bari calcio, delegato di De Laurentiis
dal sindaco. A breve l'annuncio 
Giancaspro, Coni boccia il ricorso

conferenza stampa De Laurentiis
31.07.2018

De Laurentiis a Bari: Io guerriero, cavalcata per la Serie A. Vd: al Comune
«Non sarete appendice del Napoli»

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»
29.07.2018

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»

Bari calcio, Lotito si candida: ci sonoSei proposte per il titolo di serie D
31.07.2018

Bari calcio, Lotito si candida: ci sono sei proposte per il titolo di serie D

Porto Bari
30.07.2018

Bari, stupro di gruppo nel porto, il pm:«Nessuna violenza sessuale»

Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»
30.07.2018

Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»

Lecce, in una barca da pesca oltre 500 kg di marijuana: 4 arresti
30.07.2018

Lecce, in una barca da pesca oltre 500 kg di marijuana: 4 arresti

Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama Nel backstage è selfie-mania
30.07.2018

Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama
Nel backstage è selfie-mania Foto

Bari, Naomi Campbell all'Aeroporto Un mistero la sua presenza in Puglia
28.07.2018

Bari, Naomi Campbell all'Aeroporto
Un mistero la sua presenza in Puglia

A Bari il gran finale di Battiti live
29.07.2018

A Bari il gran finale di Battiti live

Decaro: «Ecco perchè ho sceltoDe Laurentiis per il titolo del Bari»
31.07.2018

Decaro: «Ecco perchè ho scelto De Laurentiis per il titolo del Bari»

Bari calcio, Decaro la lista degli 11
31.07.2018

Bari calcio, il sindaco elenca la lista delle 11 proposte: ci sono i big

Giovane ferito in agguato a Bari da due aggressori in moto: arrestati
31.07.2018

Giovane ferito in agguato a Bari da due aggressori in moto: arrestati Vd

Feltri contro i Pugliesi a Stasera Italia
28.07.2018

Feltri contro i pugliesi: «Andate a raccogliere le olive invece di grattarvi» Vd

Bari, disturbati dalla polizia, lanciano cassaforte dal balcone
30.07.2018

Bari, disturbati dalla polizia lanciano cassaforte dal balcone: denunciati Vd

Rome

TAV cost three times more on Italian side - Toninelli

Project commissioner says minister's approach not correct

TAV cost three times more on Italian side - Toninelli

Rome, August 1 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli on Wednesday complained about the high cost of the TAV high-speed rail link between Lyon and Turin, adding that the government was considering all options, including halting the project. "Do you know how much one kilometre of the TAV costs? 60 million euros in Italy, compared to 20 million in France," said Toninelli, a senior member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "Who has taken the 40-million difference?". Piedmont's centre-left Governor Sergio Chiamparino hit back with irony. "I find today's statements about the TAV to be nauseating," Chiamparino said. "We are not faced with the construction of a village roundabout, but an important European public work. "So the minister should make the methods of his (ongoing) cost-benefit analysis transparent, which at the moment it is not, and commit himself to presenting the results as soon as possible, by autumn at the latest". Paolo Foietta, the government commissioner for the TAV, said he did not agree with Toninelli. "Scientific analysis, not prejudiced analysis, is done using all the data and processing carried out, including those produced during these years of hard work by the government commission and its technical structure," Foietta said. "Limiting analysis to material provided by opponents to the work and limited by the 'friends of the party' does not seem to me to be the correct institutional approach".

