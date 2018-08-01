Osakue risks missing Euros after attack - Malagò

Rome, August 1 - Italian athlete Daisy Osakue is in serious danger of missing the European championships after injuring her eye when assailants threw an egg at her near Turin earlier this week, Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) President Giovanni Malagò said on Wednesday. "Today I spoke to (Italian Athletics Federation President) Alfio Giomi, who told me that Daisy Osakue's participation at the European athletics championships is seriously at risk," Malagò said. "She needs a big dose of cortisone and, even though there is the possibility of an exemption (from anti-doping regulations), the quantity (needed) is too high. "What happened is extremely serious". Osakue, a 22-year-old discus thrower who is the child of Nigerian migrants, said she thought she was targeted because she was black. Prosecutors investigating the case are not currently looking at race hate as a suspected aggravating factor. Carabinieri police sources said other egg attacks on passers-by took place in the area recently. The incident follows a series of apparently xenophobic attacks in Italy in recent months. The opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and several commentators have linked the attacks to Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's tough talk on migrants. Salvini, who is also deputy premier and leader of the rightwing League party, has described talk that Italy is enduring a racism emergency as "nonsense".