Man arrested after attacking bus driver, stabbing cop

Pordenone, August 1 - A 28-year-old man from Burkina Faso was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly attacking a bus driver and stabbing a Carabinieri police office who came to the driver's defence, sources said. The attack took place at Azzano Decimo in the northern province of Pordenone. The allegedly assailant is an unemployed man who was already know to the forces of law and order, the sources said. The incident started when the suspect started banging his fists on the window when an intercity bus arrived. He faces charges of bodily harm, assault and resistance to a public official.