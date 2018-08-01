Almost 2 mn have left south Italy in 16 years - Svimez

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
01 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 1 - Around 1.883 million residents have left southern Italy over the last 16 years, the Svimez institute said in a report on Wednesday. It said that half of those people were young people aged between 15 and 34 and a fifth were graduates, with 16% going abroad, rather than to other parts of Italy. "Almost 800,000 did not come back," Svimez said.
