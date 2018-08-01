Six arrested for allegedly recruiting mercenaries

Mercoledì 01 Agosto 2018 | 14:08

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Bari calcio ultrà curva
31.07.2018

Bari calcio, delegato di De Laurentiis
dal sindaco. A breve l'annuncio 
Giancaspro, Coni boccia il ricorso

Bari, Decaro sceglie De Laurentiis
31.07.2018

De Laurentiis a Bari: Io guerriero, cavalcata per la Serie A
Guarda la conferenza stampa

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»
29.07.2018

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»

Bari calcio, Lotito si candida: ci sonoSei proposte per il titolo di serie D
31.07.2018

Bari calcio, Lotito si candida: ci sono sei proposte per il titolo di serie D

Porto Bari
30.07.2018

Bari, stupro di gruppo nel porto, il pm:«Nessuna violenza sessuale»

Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»
30.07.2018

Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»

Lecce, in una barca da pesca oltre 500 kg di marijuana: 4 arresti
30.07.2018

Lecce, in una barca da pesca oltre 500 kg di marijuana: 4 arresti

Bari, Naomi Campbell all'Aeroporto Un mistero la sua presenza in Puglia
28.07.2018

Bari, Naomi Campbell all'Aeroporto
Un mistero la sua presenza in Puglia

Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama Nel backstage è selfie-mania
30.07.2018

Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama
Nel backstage è selfie-mania Foto

A Bari il gran finale di Battiti live
29.07.2018

A Bari il gran finale di Battiti live

Decaro: «Ecco perchè ho sceltoDe Laurentiis per il titolo del Bari»
31.07.2018

Decaro: «Ecco perchè ho scelto De Laurentiis per il titolo del Bari»

Bari calcio, Decaro la lista degli 11
31.07.2018

Bari calcio, il sindaco elenca la lista delle 11 proposte: ci sono i big

Giovane ferito in agguato a Bari da due aggressori in moto: arrestati
31.07.2018

Giovane ferito in agguato a Bari da due aggressori in moto: arrestati Vd

Feltri contro i Pugliesi a Stasera Italia
28.07.2018

Feltri contro i pugliesi: «Andate a raccogliere le olive invece di grattarvi» Vd

Bari, disturbati dalla polizia, lanciano cassaforte dal balcone
30.07.2018

Bari, disturbati dalla polizia lanciano cassaforte dal balcone: denunciati Vd

Rome

Six arrested for allegedly recruiting mercenaries

To join separatist pro-Russian forces in Ukraine

Six arrested for allegedly recruiting mercenaries

Rome, August 1 - Carabinieri ROS paramilitary police on Wednesday arrested six people in Milan, Avellino and Parma accused of recruiting mercenaries to fight with pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine. Investigative sources said a probe that kicked off two years ago after pro-Nazi graffiti was discovered in the area of La Spezia, Tuscany, led to the discovery of a recruitment network allegedly run in the Liguria region by right-wing ''skinheads'' to send mercenaries to the region of Dombas to fight against Ukrainian troops.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

INAIL's 1.6 bn surplus 'too much' - oversight body

INAIL's 1.6 bn surplus 'too much' - oversight body

 
Idols require blood warns Pope

Idols require blood warns Pope

 
Banking union, eurozone budget are priorities-Tria, Le Maire

Banking union, eurozone budget are priorities-Tria, Le Maire

 
Almost 2 mn have left south Italy in 16 years - Svimez

Almost 2 mn have left south Italy in 16 years - Svimez

 
Over 600,000 entire families jobless in south - report

Over 600,000 entire families jobless in south - report

 
Six arrested for allegedly recruiting mercenaries

Six arrested for allegedly recruiting mercenaries

 
Sala says No to Milan in governance for 2026 Olympics

Sala says No to Milan in governance for 2026 Olympics

 
RAI board votes to nominate Foa president

RAI board votes to nominate Foa president

 

GDM.TV

Decaro: «Ecco perchè ho sceltoDe Laurentiis per il titolo del Bari»

Decaro: «Ecco perchè ho scelto De Laurentiis per il titolo del Bari»

 
Bari calcio, Decaro la lista degli 11

Bari calcio, il sindaco elenca la lista delle 11 proposte: ci sono i big

 
Giovane ferito in agguato a Bari da due aggressori in moto: arrestati

Giovane ferito in agguato a Bari da due aggressori in moto: arrestati Vd

 
Bari, disturbati dalla polizia, lanciano cassaforte dal balcone

Bari, disturbati dalla polizia lanciano cassaforte dal balcone: denunciati Vd

 
Video Facebook Alberto Mastore

A Putignano il carnevale arriva anche d'estate Vd

 
FootVolley a Bari

Bari, ecco la rovesciata da urlo della BoboSummerCup con Bobo Vieri Vd

 
Feltri contro i Pugliesi a Stasera Italia

Feltri contro i pugliesi: «Andate a raccogliere le olive invece di grattarvi» Vd

 
Nardò, la richiesta di «pizzo»via sms dalla cabina telefonica

Nardò, la richiesta di «pizzo» via sms dalla cabina telefonica

 

PHOTONEWS

Lecce, in una barca da pesca oltre 500 kg di marijuana: 4 arresti

Lecce, in una barca da pesca oltre 500 kg di marijuana: 4 arresti

 
Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»

Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»

 
Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama Nel backstage è selfie-mania

Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama
Nel backstage è selfie-mania Foto

 
A Bari il gran finale di Battiti live

A Bari il gran finale di Battiti live

 
Bari, Naomi Campbell all'Aeroporto Un mistero la sua presenza in Puglia

Bari, Naomi Campbell all'Aeroporto
Un mistero la sua presenza in Puglia

 
Pesce putrefatto, blitz in pescherie: due chiusure a Taranto e Barletta

Pesce putrefatto, blitz in pescherie: due chiusure a Taranto e Barletta

 
Bari, sgomberato edificio abitato da extracomunitari nel rione Libertà

Bari, sgomberato edificio abitato da extracomunitari nel rione Libertà

 
Bari, selfie da brivido a 75 metri Ecco la nuova Torre panoramica

Bari, selfie da brivido a 75 metri
Ecco la nuova Torre panoramica

 

Digital Edition

01.08.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU