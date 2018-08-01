Six arrested for allegedly recruiting mercenaries

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Rome, August 1 - Carabinieri ROS paramilitary police on Wednesday arrested six people in Milan, Avellino and Parma accused of recruiting mercenaries to fight with pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine. Investigative sources said a probe that kicked off two years ago after pro-Nazi graffiti was discovered in the area of La Spezia, Tuscany, led to the discovery of a recruitment network allegedly run in the Liguria region by right-wing ''skinheads'' to send mercenaries to the region of Dombas to fight against Ukrainian troops.
