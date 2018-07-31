Heat wave red alert for 18 cities on Thursday

Martedì 31 Luglio 2018 | 19:34

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»
29.07.2018

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»

Bari calcio ultrà curva
31.07.2018

Bari calcio, la lunga notte del titolo
Decaro: ecco le 11 proposte Video 
Giancaspro, Coni boccia il ricorso

Urbano Cairo
30.07.2018

Calcio, con i baresi c'è Cairo. Arriva Blasi, le società sono 4. Lotito attende. Addio Radrizzani-Napoli

Decaro a Giancaspro: «Vattene o ti caccio dallo stadio con i vigili»
30.07.2018

Decaro a Giancaspro: «Il 1 agosto consegna le chiavi dello stadio»

Porto Bari
30.07.2018

Bari, stupro di gruppo nel porto, il pm:«Nessuna violenza sessuale»

Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»
30.07.2018

Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»

Lecce, in una barca da pesca oltre 500 kg di marijuana: 4 arresti
30.07.2018

Lecce, in una barca da pesca oltre 500 kg di marijuana: 4 arresti

Bari, Naomi Campbell all'Aeroporto Un mistero la sua presenza in Puglia
28.07.2018

Bari, Naomi Campbell all'Aeroporto
Un mistero la sua presenza in Puglia

A Bari il gran finale di Battiti live
29.07.2018

A Bari il gran finale di Battiti live

Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama Nel backstage è selfie-mania
30.07.2018

Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama
Nel backstage è selfie-mania Foto

Feltri contro i Pugliesi a Stasera Italia
28.07.2018

Feltri contro i pugliesi: «Andate a raccogliere le olive invece di grattarvi»

Bari, disturbati dalla polizia, lanciano cassaforte dal balcone
30.07.2018

Bari, disturbati dalla polizia lanciano cassaforte dal balcone: denunciati

FootVolley a Bari
29.07.2018

Bari, ecco la rovesciata da urlo della BoboSummerCup con Bobo Vieri

Giovane ferito in agguato a Bari da due aggressori in moto: arrestati
31.07.2018

Giovane ferito in agguato a Bari da due aggressori in moto: arrestati

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Rome

Heat wave red alert for 18 cities on Thursday

Central, northern Italy worst hit

Heat wave red alert for 18 cities on Thursday

Rome, July 31 - The health ministry is set to put 18 cities on the maximum, level three alert on Thursday due to Italy's ongoing heat wave, up from five on Tuesday. The north and centre of the country are worst-hit. The cities on red alert will be Bolzano, Bologna, Brescia, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Genoa, Latina, Milan, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Turin, Trieste, Venice, Verona and Viterbo. The intense heat is forecast to last until the first weekend of August, at least. National grid company Terna said that Italy's electricity consumption reached its highest level so far this year, 56,400 MW, at 14:30 on Tuesday as people put their air conditioning on full blast to cope with the heat. That is still some way below the all time high of 60.500 MW reached on July 22, 2015.

