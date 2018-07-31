Heat wave red alert for 18 cities on Thursday

Rome, July 31 - The health ministry is set to put 18 cities on the maximum, level three alert on Thursday due to Italy's ongoing heat wave, up from five on Tuesday. The north and centre of the country are worst-hit. The cities on red alert will be Bolzano, Bologna, Brescia, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Genoa, Latina, Milan, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Turin, Trieste, Venice, Verona and Viterbo. The intense heat is forecast to last until the first weekend of August, at least. National grid company Terna said that Italy's electricity consumption reached its highest level so far this year, 56,400 MW, at 14:30 on Tuesday as people put their air conditioning on full blast to cope with the heat. That is still some way below the all time high of 60.500 MW reached on July 22, 2015.