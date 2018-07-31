Soccer: Higuain closer to moving to Milan

Martedì 31 Luglio 2018 | 19:36

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»
29.07.2018

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»

Bari calcio ultrà curva
31.07.2018

Bari calcio, la lunga notte del titolo
Decaro: ecco le 11 proposte 
Giancaspro, Coni boccia il ricorso

Urbano Cairo
30.07.2018

Calcio, con i baresi c'è Cairo. Arriva Blasi, le società sono 4. Lotito attende. Addio Radrizzani-Napoli

Decaro a Giancaspro: «Vattene o ti caccio dallo stadio con i vigili»
30.07.2018

Decaro a Giancaspro: «Il 1 agosto consegna le chiavi dello stadio»

Porto Bari
30.07.2018

Bari, stupro di gruppo nel porto, il pm:«Nessuna violenza sessuale»

Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»
30.07.2018

Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»

Lecce, in una barca da pesca oltre 500 kg di marijuana: 4 arresti
30.07.2018

Lecce, in una barca da pesca oltre 500 kg di marijuana: 4 arresti

Bari, Naomi Campbell all'Aeroporto Un mistero la sua presenza in Puglia
28.07.2018

Bari, Naomi Campbell all'Aeroporto
Un mistero la sua presenza in Puglia

A Bari il gran finale di Battiti live
29.07.2018

A Bari il gran finale di Battiti live

Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama Nel backstage è selfie-mania
30.07.2018

Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama
Nel backstage è selfie-mania Foto

Feltri contro i Pugliesi a Stasera Italia
28.07.2018

Feltri contro i pugliesi: «Andate a raccogliere le olive invece di grattarvi»

Bari, disturbati dalla polizia, lanciano cassaforte dal balcone
30.07.2018

Bari, disturbati dalla polizia lanciano cassaforte dal balcone: denunciati

FootVolley a Bari
29.07.2018

Bari, ecco la rovesciata da urlo della BoboSummerCup con Bobo Vieri

Giovane ferito in agguato a Bari da due aggressori in moto: arrestati
31.07.2018

Giovane ferito in agguato a Bari da due aggressori in moto: arrestati

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Milan

Soccer: Higuain closer to moving to Milan

Argentina striker 'willing to move on loan'

Soccer: Higuain closer to moving to Milan

Milan, July 31 - Gonzalo Higuain is closer to moving to AC Milan from Juventus after agreeing to possibility of a loan transfer, sources said Tuesday. The Argentina striker was reported to be against a loan move. But the opposition have been knocked down after negotiations opened up the formula of the loan costing 18 to 20 million euros, making it highly likely that Milan would end up taking up the right to then buy the forward outright at about 36 million euros, the sources said. An agreement on the salary the 31-year-old would earn at Milan still needs to be found. Higuain currently earns 7.5 million euros a year. Juventus and Milan are also reportedly making progress on a swap deal that would see Leonardo Bonucci return to Turin, with Mattia Caldara moving in the other direction.

