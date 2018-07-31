Once-a-month free museum access to end - Bonisoli

Martedì 31 Luglio 2018 | 17:28

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»
29.07.2018

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»

Urbano Cairo
30.07.2018

Calcio, con i baresi c'è Cairo. Arriva Blasi, le società sono 4. Lotito attende. Addio Radrizzani-Napoli

Decaro a Giancaspro: «Vattene o ti caccio dallo stadio con i vigili»
30.07.2018

Decaro a Giancaspro: «Il 1 agosto consegna le chiavi dello stadio»

Porto Bari
30.07.2018

Bari, stupro di gruppo nel porto, il pm:«Nessuna violenza sessuale»

Bari calcio ultrà curva
31.07.2018

Bari calcio, arrivate 11 proposte  
Il Comune: «Stasera la decisione»

Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»
30.07.2018

Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»

Lecce, in una barca da pesca oltre 500 kg di marijuana: 4 arresti
30.07.2018

Lecce, in una barca da pesca oltre 500 kg di marijuana: 4 arresti

Bari, Naomi Campbell all'Aeroporto Un mistero la sua presenza in Puglia
28.07.2018

Bari, Naomi Campbell all'Aeroporto
Un mistero la sua presenza in Puglia

A Bari il gran finale di Battiti live
29.07.2018

A Bari il gran finale di Battiti live

Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama Nel backstage è selfie-mania
30.07.2018

Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama
Nel backstage è selfie-mania Foto

Feltri contro i Pugliesi a Stasera Italia
28.07.2018

Feltri contro i pugliesi: «Andate a raccogliere le olive invece di grattarvi»

Bari, disturbati dalla polizia, lanciano cassaforte dal balcone
30.07.2018

Bari, disturbati dalla polizia lanciano cassaforte dal balcone: denunciati

FootVolley a Bari
29.07.2018

Bari, ecco la rovesciata da urlo della BoboSummerCup con Bobo Vieri

Giovane ferito in agguato a Bari da due aggressori in moto: arrestati
31.07.2018

Giovane ferito in agguato a Bari da due aggressori in moto: arrestati

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Naples

Once-a-month free museum access to end - Bonisoli

Directors will decide whether to continue says culture minister

Once-a-month free museum access to end - Bonisoli

Naples, July 31 - Culture Minister Alberto Bonisoli said Tuesday that the programme that sees the public granted free access to Italy's State museums on the first Sunday of every month will be terminated shortly. "After the summer we will eliminate the free Sundays for the museums," Bonisoli said during a visit to Naples' Biblioteca Nazionale library. "The free Sundays were OK to start an advertising campaign but, in my opinion, if we keep on, we'll go in a direction that no one likes. "Nothing is changing for the summer, but things will change after. "I'll let the directors have more freedom. If they want to have a free Sunday, there's nothing wrong with that. "But when it's obligatory, it's no good". Bonisoli's predecessor, Dario Franceschini, called for a rethink. "Why stop this, Minister Bonisoli?" said Franceschini, a member of the opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD). "Things that are right and function do not have a political colour. "Don't make the world of culture and the Italian public pay for the political desire for a break with the past".

A Putignano il carnevale arriva anche d'estate

 
Bari, ecco la rovesciata da urlo della BoboSummerCup con Bobo Vieri

 
Feltri contro i pugliesi: «Andate a raccogliere le olive invece di grattarvi»

 
