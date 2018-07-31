International law respected on Asso 28 - Toninelli

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Rome
31 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 31 - Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said Tuesday that international law had not been breached in the case of a group of migrants reportedly taken back to Libya after being rescued by Italian ship Asso 28. "The only thing I can say is that the Italian Coast Guard was not involved in the coordination of the rescue, so it did not give any directions," Toninelli said on the fringes of a Senate hearing. "Therefore, international law was not violated".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»
Calcio, con i baresi c’è Cairo. Arriva Blasi, le società sono 4. Lotito attende. Addio Radrizzani-Napoli
Decaro a Giancaspro: «Il 1 agosto consegna le chiavi dello stadio»
Bari, stupro di gruppo nel porto, il pm:«Nessuna violenza sessuale»
Bari calcio, arrivate 11 proposte
C'è anche il Fondo Elliott (Milan)
Il Comune: «Stasera si decide»