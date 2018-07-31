Prosecutors probe Osakue, racism not suspected

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Turin
31 Luglio 2018
Turin, July 31 - Turin prosecutors have opened an investigation into the attack on the night between Sunday and Monday in which Italian athlete of Nigerian origin Daisy Osakue was hurt by an egg thrown from a car in the town of Moncalieri. The investigation is probing alleged assault but, at the moment, the aggravating factor of racism is not suspected, sources said. Osakue, a 22-year-old discus thrower who suffered an eye injury, said Monday that she thinks she was targeted because she is black. Carabinieri police sources, however, said racism was not suspected and there had been other cases of passers-by being hit by eggs thrown from a car recently. There has been a spate of apparently xenophobic attacks in Italy in recent months.
