Top court OKs application of living wills law

Rome, July 31 - Italy's top administrative court, the Council of State, has given its approval to the application of landmark legislation passed last year for living wills, sources said Tuesday. The living will, also called a directive to physicians or advance directive, is a document that lets people state their wishes for end-of-life medical care, in case they become unable to communicate their decisions. It may include their stating they do not wish to be artificially fed and hydrated. The Council of State gave its okay in an opinion sent in response to a query by Health Minister Giulia Grillo on the legislation with particular reference to the national data bank.