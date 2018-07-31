Soccer: Higuain closer to moving to Milan

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Milan
31 Luglio 2018
Milan, July 31 - Gonzalo Higuain is closer to moving to AC Milan from Juventus after agreeing to possibility of a loan transfer, sources said Tuesday. The Argentina striker was reported to be against a loan move. But the opposition have been knocked down after negotiations opened up the formula of the loan costing 18 to 20 million euros, making it highly likely that Milan would end up taking up the right to then buy the forward outright at about 36 million euros, the sources said. An agreement on the salary the 31-year-old would earn at Milan still needs to be found. Higuain currently earns 7.5 million euros a year. Juventus and Milan are also reportedly making progress on a swap deal that would see Leonardo Bonucci return to Turin, with Mattia Caldara moving in the other direction.
