Minister vows to get to bottom of cardboard-cast case

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Rome
31 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 31 - Health Minister Giulia Grillo on Tuesday vowed to get to the bottom of the case of a hospital in Reggio Calabria reportedly using cardboard for orthopedic casts because it did not have the material for proper plaster ones. "What happened at the emergency room of Reggio Calabria's Grande Ospedale Metropolitano, where patients with fractures were reportedly treated with improvised, cardboard casts, is something of extreme seriousness," Grillo said in a statement. "No one intends to underestimate the objective difficulties in which the health operators do their jobs. "But what happened, if confirmed, is the fruit of evident, unjustifiable organizational shortcomings... we will uncover all the responsibilities".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»
Calcio, con i baresi c’è Cairo. Arriva Blasi, le società sono 4. Lotito attende. Addio Radrizzani-Napoli
Decaro a Giancaspro: «Il 1 agosto consegna le chiavi dello stadio»
Bari, stupro di gruppo nel porto, il pm:«Nessuna violenza sessuale»
Potenza, crolla muro di contenimento: sgomberati due palazzi FOTO