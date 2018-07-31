Martedì 31 Luglio 2018 | 13:07

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»
29.07.2018

Urbano Cairo
30.07.2018

Calcio, con i baresi c’è Cairo. Arriva Blasi, le società sono 4. Lotito attende. Addio Radrizzani-Napoli

Decaro a Giancaspro: «Vattene o ti caccio dallo stadio con i vigili»
30.07.2018

Porto Bari
30.07.2018

Potenza, Crolla muro di contenimento: sgomberati due palazzi
30.07.2018

Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»
30.07.2018

Lecce, in una barca da pesca oltre 500 kg di marijuana: 4 arresti
30.07.2018

Bari, Naomi Campbell all'Aeroporto Un mistero la sua presenza in Puglia
28.07.2018

A Bari il gran finale di Battiti live
29.07.2018

Battiti Live, da J-Ax a Irama Nel backstage è selfie-mania
30.07.2018

Feltri contro i Pugliesi a Stasera Italia
28.07.2018

Bari, disturbati dalla polizia, lanciano cassaforte dal balcone
30.07.2018

FootVolley a Bari
29.07.2018

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Video Facebook Alberto Mastore
29.07.2018

Rome

GDP up 0.2% in 2nd quarter, 1.1% year-on-year - ISTAT

Economy slowing says statistics agency

Rome, July 31 - Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.2% in the second quarter with respect to the previous three months and 1.1% in year-on-year terms, according to preliminary calendar and seasonally adjusted data released by ISTAT on Tuesday. The quarterly growth rate is the lowest that has been registered since the third quarter of 2016. The statistics agency said the economy is "slowing". In the first quarter GDP was up 0.3% compared to the previous three months and 1.4% compared to the same period in 2017.

