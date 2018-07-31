Unemployment up to 10.9% in June - ISTAT

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Rome, July 31 - Italy's unemployment rate rose to 10.9% in June, up 0.2 of a percentage point on the previous month, according to preliminary data released by ISTAT on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said that around 2.866 million people were unemployed in June, 60,000 more than in May. It said the unemployment rate was down slightly on the same time last year, at around the same level as at the end of 2012.
