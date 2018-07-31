Trump backs Rome on migrants at Conte meeting

Rome, July 31 - United States President Donald Trump said Italy's tough stance on migrants was one that the rest of the European Union should follow after meeting Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte at the White House on Monday. "I agree very much what you're doing with respect to migration, illegal immigration and even legal immigration," Trump told Conte. He said that Conte's League-5-Star Movement (M5S) executive has "has taken a very firm stance on the border". The new government has denied access to Italian ports to NGO-run ships engaged in migrant search-and-rescue in the southern Mediterranean as part of its tough line.