Minister blasts poisoning of quake-hero dog

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
Rome
30 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 30 - Health Minister Giulia Grillo on Monday expressed dismay after Kaos, a German shepherd dog that helped rescue people trapped under rubble in the 2016 Amatrice earthquakem was found poisoned at the weekend. "I have learned with great sadness about the news of the poisoning of Kaos, the dog hero of Amatrice," Grillo said on Facebook. "It was a terrible, unjustified act. In collaboration with (fellow) ministers Sergio Costa (environment) and Alfonso Bonafede (justice), I am working to make tougher the punishments against these odious crimes by heartless criminals".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»
Da 20 scippi al giorno alla movida «Così è cambiata Bari vecchia»
Calcio, con i baresi c’è Cairo. Arriva Blasi, le società sono 4. Lotito attende. Addio Radrizzani-Napoli
Decaro a Giancaspro: «Il 1 agosto consegna le chiavi dello stadio»
Sanzioni agli ambulanti, il sindaco di Racale dice no a Salvini