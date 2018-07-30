Lunedì 30 Luglio 2018 | 17:00

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»
29.07.2018

Da 20 scippi al giorno alla movida «Così è cambiata Bari vecchia»
29.07.2018

Sanzioni agli ambulanti, il sindaco di Racale dice no a Salvini
29.07.2018

Decaro a Giancaspro: «Vattene o ti caccio dallo stadio con i vigili»
30.07.2018

Montanaro resta ai domiciliari Il prof. Meale torna in libertà
29.07.2018

Bari, Naomi Campbell all'Aeroporto Un mistero la sua presenza in Puglia
28.07.2018

Pesce putrefatto, blitz in pescherie: due chiusure a Taranto e Barletta
28.07.2018

A Bari il gran finale di Battiti live
29.07.2018

Bari, selfie da brivido a 75 metri Ecco la nuova Torre panoramica
26.07.2018

Matera, ministro Lezzi al cantiere delle Fal: «Finalmente passi in avanti»
30.07.2018

Feltri contro i Pugliesi a Stasera Italia
28.07.2018

FootVolley a Bari
29.07.2018

Video Facebook Alberto Mastore
29.07.2018

Calcio, nasce la SS Dilettantistica Bari, con 8 imprenditori: ecco i nomi
27.07.2018

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Rome

Nonsense to talk of racism emergency in Italy -Salvini

Minister says 95 migrants arrested over last three days

(see related story on Osakue) Rome, July 30 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini dismissed as "nonsense" opposition assertions that Italy is in the midst of a racism emergency following a series of allegedly xenophobic attacks. "Let's not talk nonsense," Salvini said when asked about the alarm sounded by the opposition, centre-left Democratic Party (PD). "I point out that over the last three days alone the police have arrested 95 migrants while 414 others were reported to prosecutors. "The mass immigration permitted by the Left in recent years has not helped, which is why I'm working to stop human traffickers and illegal immigrants". He added that he condemned the attack on Italian athlete of colour Daisy Osakue overnight. "I hope to meet her and see her compete as soon as possible," said Salvini, who is also deputy premier and leader of the rightwing League party. "Every attack should be punished and condemned. "I'll always be at the side of those who suffer violence".

