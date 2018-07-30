Nonsense to talk of racism emergency in Italy -Salvini

(see related story on Osakue) Rome, July 30 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini dismissed as "nonsense" opposition assertions that Italy is in the midst of a racism emergency following a series of allegedly xenophobic attacks. "Let's not talk nonsense," Salvini said when asked about the alarm sounded by the opposition, centre-left Democratic Party (PD). "I point out that over the last three days alone the police have arrested 95 migrants while 414 others were reported to prosecutors. "The mass immigration permitted by the Left in recent years has not helped, which is why I'm working to stop human traffickers and illegal immigrants". He added that he condemned the attack on Italian athlete of colour Daisy Osakue overnight. "I hope to meet her and see her compete as soon as possible," said Salvini, who is also deputy premier and leader of the rightwing League party. "Every attack should be punished and condemned. "I'll always be at the side of those who suffer violence".