Athletics: Osakue attacked, risks missing European champs

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»
29.07.2018

Procura di Bari: «La Regione Puglia ha assunto senza concorso molti amici e parenti»

Da 20 scippi al giorno alla movida «Così è cambiata Bari vecchia»
29.07.2018

Da 20 scippi al giorno alla movida «Così è cambiata Bari vecchia»

Sanzioni agli ambulanti, il sindaco di Racale dice no a Salvini
29.07.2018

Sanzioni agli ambulanti, il sindaco di Racale dice no a Salvini

Maturità, voti gonfiati e lode«a tavolino». Interviene il Ministero dopo denuncia di preside a Bari
27.07.2018

Maturità a Bari, voti gonfiati e lode «a tavolino». Preside denuncia, interviene il Ministero

Montanaro resta ai domiciliari Il prof. Meale torna in libertà
29.07.2018

Montanaro resta ai domiciliari
Il prof. Meale torna in libertà

Bari, Naomi Campbell all'Aeroporto Un mistero la sua presenza in Puglia
28.07.2018

Bari, Naomi Campbell all'Aeroporto
Un mistero la sua presenza in Puglia

Pesce putrefatto, blitz in pescherie: due chiusure a Taranto e Barletta
28.07.2018

Pesce putrefatto, blitz in pescherie: due chiusure a Taranto e Barletta

A Bari il gran finale di Battiti live
29.07.2018

A Bari il gran finale di Battiti live

Bari, selfie da brivido a 75 metri Ecco la nuova Torre panoramica
26.07.2018

Bari, selfie da brivido a 75 metri
Ecco la nuova Torre panoramica

Bari, sgomberato edificio abitato da extracomunitari nel rione Libertà
27.07.2018

Bari, sgomberato edificio abitato da extracomunitari nel rione Libertà

Feltri contro i Pugliesi a Stasera Italia
28.07.2018

Feltri contro i pugliesi: «Andate a raccogliere le olive invece di grattarvi» Vd

FootVolley a Bari
29.07.2018

Bari, ecco la rovesciata da urlo della BoboSummerCup con Bobo Vieri Vd

Calcio, nasce la SS Dilettantistica Bari, con 8 imprenditori: ecco i nomi
27.07.2018

Calcio, nasce la SS Bari, con 8 imprenditori: ecco i nomi

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Video Facebook Alberto Mastore
29.07.2018

A Putignano il carnevale arriva anche d'estate Vd

Turin

Athletics: Osakue attacked, risks missing European champs

Discus thrower hit by egg in face near Turin

Athletics: Osakue attacked, risks missing European champs

Turin, July 30 - Italian discus thrower Daisy Osakue risks missing the European championships after being attacked overnight in the province of Turin. Osakue, who holds the Italian under-23 record for the discus and was born in Turin to Nigerian parents, was hit in the face by an egg hurled from a Fiat Doblò car at Moncalieri. She was taken with Turin's Oftalmico eye hospital with an injured cornea and needs surgery to remove a fragment of shell. The incident follows a spate of racially motivated attacks in recent months in Italy that the opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD) has linked to the tough comments and stance on migrants of Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. Carabinieri police sources, however, said race hate was not suspected in this case, adding that there has been other reports of eggs being thrown at passers-by from the Fiat Doblò in recent days.

