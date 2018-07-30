Athletics: Osakue attacked, risks missing European champs

Turin, July 30 - Italian discus thrower Daisy Osakue risks missing the European championships after being attacked overnight in the province of Turin. Osakue, who holds the Italian under-23 record for the discus and was born in Turin to Nigerian parents, was hit in the face by an egg hurled from a car at Moncalieri. She was taken with Turin's Oftalmico eye hospital with an injured cornea and needs surgery to remove a fragment of shell.