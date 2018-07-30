Conte eyes support for Med control room at Trump meeting

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
30 Luglio 2018
Washington, July 30 - Premier Giuseppe Conte is seeking to win support for an Italian-American 'control room' in the Mediterranean to boost security, fight terrorism and illegal immigration during a meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump later on Monday, government sources said. Rome is also counting on the American government's support for a conference on Libya that is set to take place in Italy and is seen as a crucial step in preparing the political, legal and security conditions for the upcoming elections in the North African country.
