++ Italian boy, woman killed in crash in Scotland ++

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Digital Edition
London
27 Luglio 2018
London, July 27 - A four-year-old Italian boy and an Italian woman were among five people killed in a collision between a minibus and a car overnight in Scotland, SkyNews reported on Friday. It said the Fiat minibus was carrying a group of Italian tourists, with a woman and a young boy being among the victims of the accident. Three passengers in the Nissan X-Trail car, two women aged 69 and 70 and a 63-year-old man, were also killed, Sky reported.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Bari calcio, faro dei pm sul «re» dei bar: era l'uomo di Giancaspro
Maturità a Bari, voti gonfiati
e lode «a tavolino».
Interviene il Ministero
dopo la denuncia di una preside
S. Cataldo Di Bella: è qui
il paese dove tutti lavorano
Nasce la SS Bari con 8 imprenditori
«Noi ci siamo, altri pronti a entrare»
Costituita anche l'As Bari 1908
Alga tossica, per Arpa Puglia «Nessuna emergenza. Coste sicure»