++ Italian boy, woman killed in crash in Scotland ++

London, July 27 - A four-year-old Italian boy and an Italian woman were among five people killed in a collision between a minibus and a car overnight in Scotland, SkyNews reported on Friday. It said the Fiat minibus was carrying a group of Italian tourists, with a woman and a young boy being among the victims of the accident. Three passengers in the Nissan X-Trail car, two women aged 69 and 70 and a 63-year-old man, were also killed, Sky reported.