Suspect commits suicide after murder near Vicenza

Vicenza, July 27 - A man the Carabinieri police were searching for in relation to a murder on Friday in Trissino, near Vicenza, has been found dead near his car after taking his own life with a gun, sources said. He was suspected of stopping local man Enrico Faggion, 39, in his Ford Kia car, making him get out and firing at him point-blank five times earlier on Friday. Faggion was forced out of the car and, after a violent argument, the other man pulled out a pistol and shot him before fleeing in a Mercedes.