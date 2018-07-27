Over 100 baby turtle eggs saved after beachgoers find them

Porto Cesareo (Lecce), July 27 - Sand that slid under the feet of some beachgoers taking a walk along the edge of the sea in Salento revealed a nest with at least 100 eggs of Caretta Caretta turtles ready to hatch. The eggs were found on a public beach north of Torre Lapillo in Porto Cesareo. After a few moments of bewilderment among the tourists, with the first two turtles born prematurely before the beachgoers were able to run towards the sea, a rescue effort began and the nest was saved by professionals from the Porto Cesareo protected marine area. The Coast Guard was also on the beach and helped the staff from the protected marine area move the nest to prevent the large tourist presence from harming it. They also marked off a new area for prevent the eggs from being stepped on. The area will be under constant observation until the eggs hatch, which may happen in the next two weeks.