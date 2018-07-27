Manhunt after murder near Vicenza

Vicenza, July 27 - A man killed in the early afternoon in Trissino near Vicenza was stopped in his car, made to get out and then fired upon point-blank five times. The victim, Enrico Faggion, 39, is from the area and had been driving a Ford Kia. He was forced out of the car and after a violent argument the other man pulled out a pistol and shot him before fleeing in a Mercedes.