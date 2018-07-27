TAV project shouldn't be halted - Salvini

Venerdì 27 Luglio 2018 | 18:26

Bari calcio, faro dei pm sul «re» dei bar: era l'uomo di Giancaspro
26.07.2018

Bari calcio, faro dei pm sul «re» dei bar: era l'uomo di Giancaspro

Maturità, voti gonfiati e lode«a tavolino». Interviene il Ministero dopo denuncia di preside a Bari
27.07.2018

Maturità a Bari, voti gonfiati
e lode «a tavolino».
Interviene il Ministero
dopo la denuncia di una preside

 S. cataldo di bella: è qui il paese dove tutti lavorano
26.07.2018

S. Cataldo Di Bella: è qui
il paese dove tutti lavorano

Nasce la SS Bari con 8 imprenditori«Noi ci siamo, altri pronti a entrare»
27.07.2018

Nasce la SS Bari con 8 imprenditori
«Noi ci siamo, altri pronti a entrare»

Alga tossica, per Arpa Puglia «Nessuna emergenza. Coste sicure»
25.07.2018

Alga tossica, per Arpa Puglia «Nessuna emergenza. Coste sicure»

Bari, selfie da brivido a 75 metri Ecco la nuova Torre panoramica
26.07.2018

Bari, selfie da brivido a 75 metri
Ecco la nuova Torre panoramica

Ucciso dalla Scu con un colpo alla tempia: morto 22enne a Melissano
25.07.2018

Ucciso dalla Scu con un colpo alla tempia: morto 22enne a Melissano FOTO

Battiti Live, gran finale a Bari il 29: ecco i vincitori del contest della Gazzetta
24.07.2018

Battiti Live, gran finale a Bari il 29: ecco i vincitori del contest della Gazzetta

Fai, i 3 siti lucani più votati: laghi, pineta e sentieri
25.07.2018

Fai, i 3 siti lucani
più votati: laghi,
pineta e sentieri

Bari, auto si ribalta sulla tangenziale: tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri
22.07.2018

Bari, auto si ribalta su tangenziale:
tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri

Si schianta a velocità folle contro un'auto, poi aggredisce i carabinieri: arrestato
25.07.2018

Si schianta a velocità folle contro un'auto, poi aggredisce i carabinieri: arrestato Vd

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala
21.07.2018

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala

Calcio, nasce la SS Dilettantistica Bari, con 8 imprenditori: ecco i nomi
27.07.2018

Calcio, nasce la SS Dilettantistica Bari, con 8 imprenditori: ecco i nomi

Bisceglie, schiavizzati dal caporalato: 3 arresti e sequestro milionario
24.07.2018

Bisceglie, schiavizzati dal caporalato: 3 arresti e sequestro milionario

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Rome

TAV project shouldn't be halted - Salvini

Premier office plays down reports Conte decided to scrap project

TAV project shouldn't be halted - Salvini

Rome, July 27 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Friday that he thinks the TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link should go ahead following media reports that Premier Giuseppe Conte has decided to scrap the controversial project. The premier's office played down the reports that Conte had decided to meet demands from the 5-Star Movement (TAV) to bin the TAV, saying assessments are still being made and nothing had been decided. "It is necessary to go ahead with the TAV, not go back," said Salvini, the leader of the League, the M5S's partner in the coalition government. "A cost-benefit analysis should be done - is the project necessary or not? Would it cost more to stop it or continue?". The M5S, led by Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, has long campaigned for the TAV to be halted due to its cost and environmental impact. Earlier this week Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli described the TAV as a "huge waste of public money" and said that "no one should dare to sign off on advancing the line" which is being built north of Turin amid constant protests. On Friday the premier's office said that "the dossier is in the investigation stage with the competent Minister Toninelli, who is engaged in a cost-benefit evaluation that will be put to, and shared with, the premier and the whole government. The solution will be in line with the content of the government contract". It is estimated that around 1.5 billion euros has been spent on the TAV and that it would cost some two billion more to pull out. Furthermore, halting the project would require a complicated procedure to rescind an international treaty. The French TAV committee said that there was "confusion in Italy" and pointed out that, if the project is halted, "the Italians will have to reimburse lots and lots of money. A European Commission spokesperson said that "the Lyon-Turin (line) is an important project not just for France and Italy, but for the whole of Europe, and it is important that all the parties maintain the commitments to complete it on time".

Suspect commits suicide after murder near Vicenza

 
Over 100 baby turtle eggs saved after beachgoers find them

 
Lawyers defending detainees cannot go on strike during trial

 
Manhunt after murder near Vicenza

 
TAV project shouldn't be halted - Salvini

 
Transport min. to urge new FS chief to solve Trenord issues

 
Health-card obligation to stop kids using slot machines

 
Salini nominated RAI CEO, Foa to be president

 

