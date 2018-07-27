Health-card obligation to stop kids using slot machines

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
27 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 27 - A proposal by the opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD) to make slot machines require a health card be inserted to ensure children are not using them won cross-party support in parliament on Friday. The move was approved by the Lower House's finance and labour committees, which are working on the government's 'dignity decree' to combat job insecurity. As a result machines that are not equipped to be used with health cards by January 1, 2020, will be removed, with a 10,000 fine for each machine for the owners of establishments that fail to do so. Automatic cigarette machines in Italy already require the insertion of a health card to ensure minors are not the purchasers.
