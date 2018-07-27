Health-card obligation to stop kids using slot machines

Venerdì 27 Luglio 2018 | 16:38

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Bari calcio, faro dei pm sul «re» dei bar: era l'uomo di Giancaspro
26.07.2018

Bari calcio, faro dei pm sul «re» dei bar: era l'uomo di Giancaspro

Maturità, voti gonfiati e lode«a tavolino». Interviene il Ministero dopo denuncia di preside a Bari
27.07.2018

Maturità a Bari, voti gonfiati e lode
«a tavolino». Interviene il Ministero
dopo la denuncia di una preside

 S. cataldo di bella: è qui il paese dove tutti lavorano
26.07.2018

S. Cataldo Di Bella: è qui
il paese dove tutti lavorano

Alga tossica, per Arpa Puglia «Nessuna emergenza. Coste sicure»
25.07.2018

Alga tossica, per Arpa Puglia «Nessuna emergenza. Coste sicure»

Nasce la SS Bari con 8 imprenditori«Noi ci siamo, altri pronti a entrare»
27.07.2018

Nasce la SS Bari con 8 imprenditori
«Noi ci siamo, altri pronti a entrare»

Bari, selfie da brivido a 75 metri Ecco la nuova Torre panoramica
26.07.2018

Bari, selfie da brivido a 75 metri
Ecco la nuova Torre panoramica

Ucciso dalla Scu con un colpo alla tempia: morto 22enne a Melissano
25.07.2018

Ucciso dalla Scu con un colpo alla tempia: morto 22enne a Melissano FOTO

Battiti Live, gran finale a Bari il 29: ecco i vincitori del contest della Gazzetta
24.07.2018

Battiti Live, gran finale a Bari il 29: ecco i vincitori del contest della Gazzetta

Fai, i 3 siti lucani più votati: laghi, pineta e sentieri
25.07.2018

Fai, i 3 siti lucani
più votati: laghi,
pineta e sentieri

Bari, auto si ribalta sulla tangenziale: tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri
22.07.2018

Bari, auto si ribalta su tangenziale:
tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri

Si schianta a velocità folle contro un'auto, poi aggredisce i carabinieri: arrestato
25.07.2018

Si schianta a velocità folle contro un'auto, poi aggredisce i carabinieri: arrestato Vd

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala
21.07.2018

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala

Bisceglie, schiavizzati dal caporalato: 3 arresti e sequestro milionario
24.07.2018

Bisceglie, schiavizzati dal caporalato: 3 arresti e sequestro milionario

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Canosa, città sott'acqua: persone e auto trascinate via dalla pioggia
23.07.2018

Canosa, uomo trascinato dalla pioggia sotto un'auto: il salvataggio in diretta

Rome

Health-card obligation to stop kids using slot machines

PD proposal wins cross-party support

Health-card obligation to stop kids using slot machines

Rome, July 27 - A proposal by the opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD) to make slot machines require a health card be inserted to ensure children are not using them won cross-party support in parliament on Friday. The move was approved by the Lower House's finance and labour committees, which are working on the government's 'dignity decree' to combat job insecurity. As a result machines that are not equipped to be used with health cards by January 1, 2020, will be removed, with a 10,000 fine for each machine for the owners of establishments that fail to do so. Automatic cigarette machines in Italy already require the insertion of a health card to ensure minors are not the purchasers.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

TAV project shouldn't be halted - Salvini

TAV project shouldn't be halted - Salvini

 
Transport min. to urge new FS chief to solve Trenord issues

Transport min. to urge new FS chief to solve Trenord issues

 
Health-card obligation to stop kids using slot machines

Health-card obligation to stop kids using slot machines

 
Salini nominated RAI CEO, Foa to be president

Salini nominated RAI CEO, Foa to be president

 
Fencing: Italy win foil gold at world championships

Fencing: Italy win foil gold at world championships

 
Salini nominated RAI CEO, Foa to be president

Salini nominated RAI CEO, Foa to be president

 
Pope calls for leadership, not slogans

Pope calls for leadership, not slogans

 
Man shoots foreign worker from flat terrace

Man shoots foreign worker from flat terrace

 

GDM.TV

Calcio, nasce la SS Dilettantistica Bari, con 8 imprenditori: ecco i nomi

Calcio, nasce la SS Dilettantistica Bari, con 8 imprenditori: ecco i nomi

 
Lecce, ritrovate 100 uova di tartaruga in spiaggia: il video del salvataggio

Lecce, ritrovate 100 uova di tartaruga in spiaggia: ecco il video del salvataggio

 
Bari, tutti pronti a salire sulla torre panoramica

Bari, tutti pronti a salire sulla Torre panoramica VIDEO

 
Si schianta a velocità folle contro un'auto, poi aggredisce i carabinieri: arrestato

Si schianta a velocità folle contro un'auto, poi aggredisce i carabinieri: arrestato Vd

 
Bisceglie, schiavizzati dal caporalato: 3 arresti e sequestro milionario

Bisceglie, schiavizzati dal caporalato: 3 arresti e sequestro milionario

 
Canosa, città sott'acqua: persone e auto trascinate via dalla pioggia

Canosa, uomo trascinato dalla pioggia sotto un'auto: il salvataggio in diretta

 
Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala

 
Locorotondo, così il suocero tentòdi uccide il genero: «Sei morto»

Locorotondo, così il suocero tentò di uccidere il genero: «Sei morto»

 

PHOTONEWS

Bari, selfie da brivido a 75 metri Ecco la nuova Torre panoramica

Bari, selfie da brivido a 75 metri
Ecco la nuova Torre panoramica

 
Ucciso dalla Scu con un colpo alla tempia: morto 22enne a Melissano

Ucciso dalla Scu con un colpo alla tempia: morto 22enne a Melissano FOTO

 
Salvate Villa Romatizza

Salvate Villa Romatizza

 
Bari, auto si ribalta sulla tangenziale: tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri

Bari, auto si ribalta su tangenziale:
tre feriti lievi. Code di chilometri

 
Bari, Pane e Pomodoro si tinge di biancorosso: ecco la festa dei Seguaci della Nord

Bari, Pane e Pomodoro si tinge di biancorosso: ecco la festa dei Seguaci della Nord

 
Foggia, guasto elettrico sui binari: fermo da ore treno Frecciargento Lecce-Roma

Foggia, guasto elettrico sui binari: fermo da ore treno Frecciargento Lecce-Roma FOTO

1commento

 
Panico e fuoco in casa a Japigia: donna salvata dai pompieri

Panico e fuoco in casa a Japigia: donna salvata dai pompieri

 
Agguato in strada a San Ferdinando: ucciso 59enne

Agguato in strada a San Ferdinando: ucciso 59enne

 

Digital Edition

27.07.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU