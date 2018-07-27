Salini nominated RAI CEO, Foa to be president

Decaro scrive alla Figc: «Il Bari deve ripartire dalla serie C»
Rome
27 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 27 - The government said Friday that Economy Minister Giovanni Tria has nominated Fabrizio Salini to be the CEO of State broadcaster RAI and Marcello Foa to be a board member. RAI's parliamentary oversight body will vote on making Foa president of the broadcaster. After a cabinet meeting on Friday, Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said the appointments were the start of a "cultural revolution" for RAI. "Now we'll get rid of the people benefiting from nepotism and parasites" added Di Maio, the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.
