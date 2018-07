Fencing: Italy win foil gold at world championships

Rome, July 27 - Italy beat the United States 45-34 to win the gold medal in the foil team event at the Wuxi fencing world championships on China on Friday. The team, made up of Alessio Foconi, Daniele Garozzo, Andrea Cassarà and Giorgio Avola, had beaten South Korea 45-30 in the semifinal. As a result, Italy winds up the world championships with seven medals - four golds, two silvers and a bronze.