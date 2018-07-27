Pope calls for leadership, not slogans

Vatican City, July 27 - Pope Francis has called on politicians to show true leadership and avoiding resorting to slogans. "In this complex and demanding scenario, there is need for individuals and institutions capable of assuming a renewed leadership," the pontiff said in a message to participants at the third worldwide conference on theological ethics, which is taking place in Sarajevo. "There is no need, on the other hand, for hurling slogans that often remain empty, or for antagonism between parties jockeying for the front position. "We require a leadership that can help to find and put into practice a more just way for all of us to live in this world as sharers in a common destiny".