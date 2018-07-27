Over 1,500 have died in Mediterranean in 2018 - IOM

Venerdì 27 Luglio 2018 | 14:57

26.07.2018

Bari calcio, faro dei pm sul «re» dei bar: era l'uomo di Giancaspro

27.07.2018

25.07.2018

Alga tossica, per Arpa Puglia «Nessuna emergenza. Coste sicure»

25.07.2018

Mare, inquinati 7 siti vicino a torrenti in Puglia

26.07.2018

25.07.2018

Ucciso dalla Scu con un colpo alla tempia: morto 22enne a Melissano FOTO

24.07.2018

Battiti Live, gran finale a Bari il 29: ecco i vincitori del contest della Gazzetta

25.07.2018

22.07.2018

25.07.2018

Si schianta a velocità folle contro un'auto, poi aggredisce i carabinieri: arrestato Vd

21.07.2018

Bari, avvistato grosso topo a Pane e Pomodoro: tranquilli è una bufala

24.07.2018

Bisceglie, schiavizzati dal caporalato: 3 arresti e sequestro milionario

23.07.2018

Canosa, uomo trascinato dalla pioggia sotto un'auto: il salvataggio in diretta

07.06.2016

Geneva

Geneva, July 27 - Over 1,500 migrant men, women and children have died while seeking to cross the Mediterranean in 2018, the IOM's Missing Migrants Project said on Friday. This makes the year "one of the deadliest on record" on a per capita basis, the UN migration agency added. In absolute terms the number of deaths are coming down, with 1,504 reported so far this year compared to 2,401 over the same period in 2017. However, arrivals have also plummeted, from 111,753 in 2017 to 55,001 this year. Arrivals to Italy were down by 80%, IOM added.

Ucciso dalla Scu con un colpo alla tempia: morto 22enne a Melissano FOTO

 
